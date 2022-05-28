EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Wartime Museum (EWM) is celebrating their Fifth Anniversary on May 28. The museum has many activities planned for the day.

The museum is having 20 minute passenger flights for donations. A RC-3 Seabee and a Staggerwing are two planes that passengers can fly in for a $150 donation. Other planes are a minimum of a $100 donation.

A WWII and Vietnam Living History Camp is also on display. The camp includes WWII crafts for children.

A new platform has been built for Hoosier Spirit II. The platform allows visitors to see into the cockpit and wing of the plane.

General John “Black Jack” Pershing’s WWI Limo is also on site. The EWM grill is selling burgers, hot dogs, brats, chips and drinks.

The museum is open until 5 p.m. and is located at 7503 Petersburg Rd. in Evansville.

More information can be found on the museum’s Facebook page.