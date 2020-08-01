Evansville Wartime Museum reopening this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After being closed for months due to the pandemic, an Evansville museum is once again ready to welcome back visitors.

The Evansville Wartime Museum will reopen Saturday at 10 a.m. and only be open on Saturdays in August.

Masks will be required for all visitors and volunteers; they will also be available for purchase.

Social distancing is also mandatory except for family members or groups, who will be allowed to stay together as long as they stay six feet apart from other people.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)

