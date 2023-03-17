EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — 100 years in the making, the Evansville Wartime Museum is hosting a “Roaring 20’s” fundraiser next month in honor of the Ford Tri-Motor Aircraft that will be visiting the museum.

Organizers say the Old Dam Band will be performing all night and attendees will have the opportunity to get their picture taken in a 1920s themed photo booth.

The event will have appetizers, hors d’oeuvres, tea and water served during the evening. Organizers mention that beer, wine and specialty drinks can also be bought during the night.

The Evansville Wartime Museum encourages costumes but says they are optional.

Tours of the historic Ford Tri-Motor will be from 6 to 7p.m. The Charleston Dance Lesson will begin after the tours at 7:30 p.m.

The Roaring 20s Fundraiser will be hosted by the Evansville Wartime Museum on Friday, April 14. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by calling 812-424-7461.