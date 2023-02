EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Wartime Museum is hosting a press conference February 13. The press conference will begin at 1 p.m. and is being held at the museum on Petersburg Road.

A look at this year’s Evansville Wartime Museum events will be announced, as well as details on the museum’s Name the Sherman Tank Campaign and its Monthly Tank Ride Program.

