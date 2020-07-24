Evansville Wartime Museum will reopen in August

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) After being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Evansville Wartime Museum will finally reopen just as students are going back to school.

The museum will reopen Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. When it does reopen, things will be a little different. “The Museum will be operating a reduced schedule opening only on Saturdays in August,” says Richard Kuhn, Evansville Wartime Museum Chairman, “We anticipate returning to our normal schedule of Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday shortly.”

Masks will be required for all visitors and volunteers. Masks will also be available for purchase. People must social distance. The exception is family members or groups who will be allowed to stay together as long as they stay six feet away from other parties.

Seniors and individuals with serious medical conditions should consider visiting at a later time. And detailed handouts describing the marked exhibits in each gallery are now available in lieu of docent guided tours.

Discounted admissions are available to medical professionals, first responders, and veterans as a way of thanking them for their service. You can get more details at the Evansville Wartime Museum’s website.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 24, 2020)