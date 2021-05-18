Evansville Water and Sewer Utility raises awareness about assistance program

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is raising awareness about an assistance program for renters who have fallen behind on their water and sewer utility bills due to the negative impact of COVID-19.

The Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, through the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority, will pay past due utility bills, up to 12 months past due, incurred after April 1, 2020 for qualifying renters. The program was launched statewide in March 2021. In April, EWSU Customer Service Representatives began contacting customers with delinquent accounts who have signed up for payment arrangements to notify them of the new assistance program.

Qualifying renters may receive up to $2,000 in assistance per household. The assistance may be applied to water, sewer and trash bills, as well as gas and electric bills. Any unpaid deposits, disconnect fees or reconnect fees are the responsibility of the renter. Landlords may apply for rental assistance on behalf of a tenant or encourage the tenant to apply. Landlords may not evict tenants while the application is being processed.

For more information, and to apply for the IERA program, click here.