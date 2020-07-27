Evansville Water to temporarily switch water disinfectant

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Starting August 11, Evansville Water and Sewage Utility will temporarily switch the disinfectant used in the water treatment process from chloramine, which is made from chlorine and ammonia, to free chlorine.

Free chlorine is stronger than chloramine and is used to remove more resistant bacteria and viruses in the water distribution system. This is the second time this year the EWSU has made the switch which recommended by state drinking water guidelines.

Officials say consumers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their water, similar to swimming pool water. According to the utility, mild chlorine taste and odor is considered normal and “poses no health risk.”

However, people with kidney dialysis machines, fish, and business requiring highly processed water should continue to take the same precautions they would with water containing chloramine.

The switch will run until Sept. 21.

(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020)

