Evansville water treatment to change disinfectant

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Starting in mid-August and continuing for about seven weeks, you may notice a slight change to the odor of your tap water in Evansville. Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will be switching the disinfectant in the water treatment process to free chlorine.

State drinking water guidelines recommend that utilities using chloramine periodically switch to free chlorine for a while. Officials say the water will be safe to drink, although some might notice a slight change in taste.

The change will begin on August 16 and will last until October 4.