EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A state agency approved the city’s request to raise the water rate on Wednesday. Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say the extra money will help pay for a new water treatment plant replacing the current one that was built in 1897.

They say the rate increase will also help pay for a new city garage and to help replace water mains. We’re told the increase will take place in 5 phases. The first increase goes into effect this July along with an assistance program.

“We recognize that was the constant theme wherever I would go. Affordability, affordability. And we understand that,” says Lane Young of EWSU. “So we’ve been excited to work on preparing this and we’re thankful that the mayor has seen the importance of it and has allocated the money that he has to help give assistance to our customers.”

We’re told the average monthly bill will go up about $3 every year for the next 5 years.