Evansville woman accused of neglect, overdosing in front of kids

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville woman is facing multiple neglect charges after police say she overdosed in the presence of her young children.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 3100 block of N Twelfth Ave for an unresponsive person shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. Police say Amber Nicole Fairchild, 36, was found unresponsive in her bedroom and had to be administered Narcan.

The caller had been at a birthday party with another one of Fairchild’s children when she says Fairchild’s 11-year-old daughter called her saying her mother wouldn’t wake up. That’s when the caller says she left the party and went to the house because she knew there were no other adults present.

Upon arrival, police say they found the 11-year-old upset and standing next to a baby crib with her two-year-old sibling in it.

According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, Fairchild was taken to Deaconess Midtown, where she had to be given an additional dose of Narcan after her arrival. Fairchild told police she took a Xanax pill and injected heroin and did not remember anything after that.

After being medically cleared, Fairchild was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The children were taken by DCS and placed with family.

(This story was originally published on February 7, 2021)