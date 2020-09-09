Evansville woman arrested after allegedly fleeing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Indiana State Police say Lauryn Connelly, 19, was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a trooper in August.

Officials say a trooper spotted a car driving 50 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone in the area of Kentucky Ave. and Washington Ave. Despite the trooper putting on emergency lights and attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver kept going until finding stopped traffic on US 41.

The trooper pulled up next to the car and ordered the driver out but Connelly reportedly continued on Gilbert Ave. and disregarded all stop signs and the traffic light at Kentucky Ave. and Riverside Dr. The pursuit was eventually ended due to traffic conditions.

The trooper continued his investigation and identified the driver as Connelly, who reportedly had a warrant for her arrest in Henderson County on methamphetamine charges. Connelly has been arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement, in addition to her existing warrant.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)