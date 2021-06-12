Evansville woman arrested after crash with semi

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she tried to leave the scene of a crash.

According to a media report, an off-duty EPD officer was facing north at the intersection of Hwy 41 N and Lynch Rd Friday around 11 a.m. when a black passenger car heading west on Lynch T-boned a semi.

Police say Rachel Anne Lucas, 26, tried to get back into the car and drive off. According to police, Lucas then tried to walk away when the officer attempted to detain her and also tried to sit back in the car while pulling away from the officer. The officer took Lucas to the ground and placed her into custody.

Police say four empty Jim Beam “shooter” bottles were in plain view in the driver side door panel. Lucas was taken to a local hospital for jail clearance.

According to police, Lucas initially agreed to a blood draw before retracting her consent. Police say she then tried to hit an officer with a metal table.

Lucas was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail, where she is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement.