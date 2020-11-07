Evansville woman arrested after crashing into city bus

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police responded to an injury crash at Hwy 41 and Riverside Dr around 5:30 Friday evening.

Police say Carneluia Fields, 27 of Evansville, was driving with a suspended license and no insurance when her vehicle hit a city bus.

According to a report, Fields had several children in the car without proper car seats at the time of the crash. Police say she also lied about who was driving the vehicle.

She was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction, driving without insurance with a prior conviction, and false reporting.

(This story was originally published on November 7, 2020)

