Evansville woman arrested after reports of attempting to run a man over

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Officers were called to the scene of a physical disturbance in the 3000 block of Pollack Ave Saturday morning. Dispatch received reports of a woman possibly attempting to run a man over.

Further reports said the woman was also spraying the man with what was suspected to be pepper spray.

When police arrived, the woman fled the area in her vehicle, resulting in a short pursuit. Officers were able catch up to the vehicle in the 3000 block of Vann Park Blvd and apprehend the driver.

The woman was identified as 22-year-old Yshara Moss of Evansville. She faces charges of domestic battery with the known presence of a child under 1-year-old and resisting arrest.

(This story was originally published on November 29, 2020)

