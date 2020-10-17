Evansville woman arrested for leaving the scene of an injury crash

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) At approximately 4 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the intersection of Bellemeade Ave. and Lodge Ave. in regards to a crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, the victim said he was heading west on Bellemeade approaching the intersecting when the crash happened. Another witness said the driver of the other car took off on foot heading south on Lodge Ave.

Officers were able to find the other driver at Bayard Park Dr. and took her into custody.

She was identified as 26 year old Keona Goodloe and found not to have a valid driver’s license and did not have insurance.

Goodloe was arrested and taken to Vanderburgh County Confinement Center. She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license, and driving without insurance.

The victim was taken to the hospital for pain in his back and neck.

(This story was originally published on October 17, 2020)

