Evansville woman arrested in connection to infant death

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An ongoing investigation into the death of an infant in November has resulted in the arrest of the baby’s mother. Briance Biggs, 21, of Evansville told investigators she accidentally fell asleep with the baby on her chest.

Biggs was arrested Friday on a warrant for neglect of a dependent causing death. She is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on $100,000 bond.

No further information has been released at this time.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)