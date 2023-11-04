EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman celebrated 100 years on earth while surrounded by family.

Mary Dilger was born in 1923.

A party to celebrate her was held at Washington Avenue Church of Christ on Saturday.

Family members, friends and church members were there to celebrate and look at pictures from her life.

“It’s just wonderful. It is just wonderful. And to have all these people is just twice as wonderful,” said Dilger.

“It always meant something to me that she worked hard. She worked third shift at Deaconess Hospital in an office. She didn’t have a high-paying job,” said her son David McCutchan. “I’ve learned a lot of lessons from her by just watching her.”

Dilger said the key to life is to be kind.