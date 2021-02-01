PHOTOS: Evansville woman celebrates 100th birthday with second COVID-19 vaccination

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville woman celebrated her 100th birthday Monday by getting her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

When Mildred Grassman received her first dose and made her follow-up appointment with Ascension St. Vincent, she told pharmacists she’d be coming back on her special day.

Pharmacists and volunteers in the clinic worked together to plan a special surprise birthday celebration for Mildred when she came in for her second shot. She was greeted by staff wearing party hats and singing Happy Birthday.

Mildred even dressed for the occasion, wearing a face mask that said “Fabulous since 1921.”

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)