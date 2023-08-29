EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman has a lot to celebrate. A party was held for Yvonne Bertram’s 104th birthday on Tuesday afternoon.

Family members from New York and Canada came to celebrate at Turoni’s on Weinbach.

Bertram said she’s had several jobs over the years, including being a gym teacher at the old Rex Mundi school in Evansville.

“The only thing I can say is, I had a good life. I had ups and downs like everybody else. But for my life itself, I may not complain,” said Bertram.

She also said one of the keys to life is drinking good beer.