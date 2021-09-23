Evansville woman celebrates birthday with vaccine clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A local influencer is using her talents and her recent birthday to help the community she loves stay safe.

Melissa Morehead Moore turned 50 last week and is celebrating with the Vanderburgh County Health Department. People were encouraged to come to the Going Forward Beauty Barber Shop and Beauty Salon for a mobile vaccination clinic.

Melissa says she encourages people to get vaccinated and said using familiar comfortable spots might help encourage community members to do their part.