Evansville woman celebrates birthday with vaccine clinic

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A local influencer is using her talents and her recent birthday to help the community she loves stay safe.

Melissa Morehead Moore turned 50 last week and is celebrating with the Vanderburgh County Health Department. People were encouraged to come to the Going Forward Beauty Barber Shop and Beauty Salon for a mobile vaccination clinic.

Melissa says she encourages people to get vaccinated and said using familiar comfortable spots might help encourage community members to do their part.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories