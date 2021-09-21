Evansville woman celebrating 50th birthday with vaccine clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman is asking people in the community to celebrate her 50th birthday by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department will have a mobile vaccine clinic at Going Forward Barbershop and Salon on September 23 from 12-4 p.m. as part of a free birthday celebration for community influencer Melissa Moorehead Moore. Salon owner Teresa Carter says it was all Moore’s idea to keep more friends and customers safe from COVID.

The event will be free and open to the public. The first 50 people to receive their immunization will be given a complimentary birthday goodie bag and cupcake, and the first five to be vaccinated will also win a free haircut.