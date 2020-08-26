Evansville woman charged in death of infant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville mother has been charged in connection with the death of a child.

Dakota Hammers has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

In a police affidavit obtained by Eyewitness News, officers said they went to a home on Cumberland Avenue on August 7 after Hammers called dispatch to say an infant was not breathing.

Hammers said she fell asleep with the one and a half month old child, and woke up with the baby underneath her body. Police said she told them she sleeps with the infant in an adult bed every night. Officers said she also admitted to smoking marijuana in the home the afternoon before the incident.

In the affidavit, the Department of Child Services confirmed to police that Hammers signed a safety plan agreeing to stop co-sleeping and stop using marijuana.

An autopsy in the listed in police records states “physical evidence supports positional asphyxia”.

Hammers was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Tuesday night. Her bond is listed at $25,000.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)