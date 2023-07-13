HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Evansville woman on Wednesday after they say she drove up to her home in a stolen vehicle while deputies attempted to serve a warrant.

According to a release, deputies attempted to serve the warrant on Amanda Hardiman, 39, of Evansville, in the 4000 block of West 200 South just before 5:30 p.m.. Deputies say they were able to see illegal drugs in plain view while arriving at the scene.

While securing the property, authorities say Hardiman drove up and was placed into custody. While running the vehicle Hardiman was driving through the Indiana BMV, authorities discovered the vehicle was reported as stolen.

Hardiman was booked into the Gibson County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, auto theft and driving while suspended. She has since posted a $750 bond.