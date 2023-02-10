HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One of the people arrested after a three-year-old overdosed in Evansville, has now been sentenced.

Allison Smithler received a sentence of one year executed and one year probation for her connection to the death of Kamari Opperman. Smithler had accepted a plea deal, but the terms of her deal were not released.

Police say Kamari Opperman died after eating a fentanyl pill in Evansville. While searching the home that Smithler lived at, officers say they found more than 5,000 fentanyl pills.