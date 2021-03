EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman has been convicted of reckless homicide in the death of her husband back in 2019.

A jury found Wendy Payne, 51, guilty; she was originally facing a murder charge.

Payne reportedly stabbed her husband in July 2019.

Authorities say when they had arrived to the scene- Payne was in the backyard and covered in blood.

There is now word yet on when she will be sentenced or the length it will be.

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2021)