Evansville woman facing DUI charges after Henderson police chase

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) An Evansville woman is facing several charges after police say she drove under the influence, reaching a speed of 108 mph at one point.

On Saturday, Henderson police were informed of a reckless driver coming into Henderson County, traveling south on US 41 N. Police were able to catch up to the vehicle about a half mile from the Zion exit on the 41 By-Pass, where they say a woman got out and began walking down the highway.

Police say the woman, identified as Mary Perkins, 20, of Evansville, was determined to be under the influence and tried to fight officers when she was being detained.

Perkins was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail, where she is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving without insurance, speeding, and resisting arrest.

(This story was originally published on February 13, 2021)