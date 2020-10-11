Evansville woman finds shell casings in her truck after hearing shots fired

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Around 1:30 in the afternoon Saturday, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Lodge Ave. regarding shots fired earlier in the morning.

Police say a woman reported hearing shots fired around 4:30 a.m. but did not go outside to check on anything. She told police she later found a shell casing next to her truck and three more shell casings in the bed of her truck.

According to police, all four 9mm Luger casings had been fired. Officers used their body cameras to take pictures before collecting the casings and turning them over to a crime scene detective.

There are no suspects at this time.

(This story was originally published on October 11, 2020)

