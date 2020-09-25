Evansville woman found guilty of firing gun at neighbor’s home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A jury on Thursday found Amy Marie Grannan guilty of criminal recklessness for firing a gun at her neighbor’s house in 2017.

Grannan’s neighbor, who told law enforcement that she had an ongoing dispute with Gannan, heard a gunshot on May 2, 2017 and later finding a bullet casing lying on her closet floor.

The bullet came through the north side of the residence — directly behind Grannan’s home.

Detectives were able to determine the bullet was fired from Grannan’s back porch by using a trajectory rod and a laser.

Grannan told deputies her gun had gone missing the day of the reported gunshot.

On May 8, deputies received a call of a firearm being found in a pond, which matched the serial number for Grannan’s gun.

Grannan is being sentenced on Friday.

(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)