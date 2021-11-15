Evansville woman organizes water drive for Flint, MI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Although a judge recently approved a $626 million settlement in Flint’s water litigation, the community is still in need of aid. Sabrina Stewart-Thomas, an Evansville native, is doing what she can to help.

Sabrina is working with several businesses and organizations in Evansville to set up water drop off locations for the “Water for Flint Drive”. Among those locations, CAPE, Maurice Brunson – State Farm Insurance Agent and Breasha Pruitt Elite Gymnastics are accepting water donations through end of the year.

“Let’s help fill the 18-wheeler with water,” stated BP Elite Gymnastics on social media. “Thank you in advance.”

Sabrina is also accepting donations going towards the water drive through CashApp and Venmo. Questions and concerns about the drive can be answered at (812)-610-8102.