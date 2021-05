EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman told police she thinks she fell victim to a scam after seeing a job posting online.

The victim told police she responded to a work-from-home ad she saw.

She said she was asked for a picture of her driver’s license and her social security number, which she gave.

The victim said she later got a text from the California unemployment office about filing a claim, which she never did.

