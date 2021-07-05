Evansville woman sentenced after pleading guilty to her infant’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– An Evansville woman is sentenced after pleading guilty in connection to her infant’s death. Court documents show Briance Biggs fell asleep while feeding her baby.

Biggs pled guilty to neglect of a dependent. As part of her plea deal, the charge of neglect causing death was dropped.

Police arrested Biggs after for her baby’s death last November. Biggs told officers she fell asleep in bed with the baby on her chest. She was sentenced to four years, but was granted time served and will serve the rest of her sentencing on probation.