Evansville woman sentenced for her role in 2019 murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was sentenced for her role in a 2019 murder case.

Amber Brewer pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal who committed murder and was sentenced to 578 days in prison.

As part of the plea deal, the judge dismissed a murder charged and firearm enhancement offense.

Amber and Justin Brewer were charged in the shooting death of Delvin Mitchell in January 2019.

Detectives said the gun used in the shooting was later found in Pigeon Creek.

Justin Brewer was convicted of murder and will be sentenced Friday.