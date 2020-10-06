Evansville woman sentenced to 18 years in prison

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville woman Christy Jo Smith was sentenced to 18 years in prison Tuesday morning after pleading guilty to dealing in methamphetamine.

As part of her plea, Smith admitted to possessing over 10 grams of methamphetamine in Posey County with the intent to distribute the drugs. The case stems from August 2019, when an anonymous tip regarding a fugitive from Vanderburgh County reportedly led law enforcement to an apartment in Poseyville.

At the scene, officers say they found Poseyville man Anthony Crawley and Smith. Smith was wanted on two felony warrants from Vanderburgh County and officers reportedly found over 30 grams of methamphetamine, other controlled substances, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

During an interview with detectives, Smith reportedly told them that she had recently picked up approximately two ounces of methamphetamine from a source in Louisville, delivering an ounce of methamphetamine to a buyer in Evansville, and dealing almost daily for several months. In 2015, Smith was convicted of dealing in methamphetamine in Vanderburgh County.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

