Evansville woman surprised with George Strait tickets

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman’s life-long dream to see her favorite country music star in concert has come true.

Margie is a resident at North River Health Campus and her favorite singer of all time is George Strait, but she’s never seen him in concert. When Strait came to Evansville about 20 years ago, Margie considered missing her daughter’s wedding to go see his performance, but ultimately decided against it.

A few years after that, Strait retired, but he’s since returned to the limelight and will be back in Evansville this weekend. This time, Margie will be in the audience. Eyewitness News was there when Margie learned that she would be seeing Strait in concert, and you can see the moment in the video above.

North River Health Campus says this was made possible by Live a Dream, a non-profit organization granting wishes for seniors across the U.S.