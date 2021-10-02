Evansville Women’s March held to raise awareness around reproductive rights legislation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Rally for Abortion Rights hosted a rally at the Four Freedoms Monument Saturday afternoon, bringing a large crowd of people downtown. The goal was to raise awareness around reproductive rights legislation that could impact citizens in the tri-state.

Texas recently passed a law that bans abortions after 6 weeks. Demonstrators say they want more people to know about it so that nothing similar gets passed in Indiana.

The Right to Life of Southwest Indiana will host its annual life chain prayer Sunday. Their mission is to stand against abortion and offer alternatives.