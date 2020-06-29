Evansville YMCA childcare employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The YMCA in Evansville has learned that a staff member in the Childcare Services branch has tested positive for COVID-19 after exposure offsite. That employee is now quarantining and receiving treatment.

In a statement, the YMCA says:

“Upon learning of this, we immediately executed our COVID response protocol and contacted the Vanderburgh County Health Department. We are following their guidance to proactively shut down that specific site for two days to thoroughly deep clean and disinfect, and through contact tracing, we have also personally notified all staff and families that may have been in contact with this staff member. We will continue to work with the health department and local physicians to determine what other actions, if any, would be prudent on our part.”

The YMCA has implemented numerous procedures since reopening amid the pandemic:

· Daily temperature checks for members, program participants, and staff

· Installation of safeguarding equipment such as sneezeguards, hand-sanitizing stations, and required PPE for staff

· Thorough and ongoing cleaning protocols of equipment and program areas before and after use

· Limiting area capacities, maintaining small groups and enforcing social distancing

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)