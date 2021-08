EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Bobby Francis, who is also known as the “Bike Guy,” received a letter from Evansville City officials saying he cannot advertise bikes for sale or for free on his property.

The Area Plan Commission says they received an anonymous call complaining about the bikes. The commission investigated and found Francis was violating the law by technically running a business on residential property.

They say he can still give out bikes for free.