Evansville’s fall leaf pickup starts next week

EVANSVILLE, IND. – Starting November 1 and continuing through December 14, 2021, Evansville residents who pay for trash service with their monthly Evansville Water and Sewer Utility bill can participate in the annual Fall Leaf Collection Program. During this period, eligible residents can place properly bagged leaves next to the curb for pickup by Republic Services on their regular trash collection day.

How it works

Leaves must be contained in biodegradable plastic or paper leaf bags or in containers.

Bags must be in manageable, organized piles and placed curbside near the trash and recycling carts.

Bags and containers should be at the pickup location before 6 a.m. on the day of your normal trash collection.

Bags should be placed at the pickup location on your normal day of trash collection, not days in advance.

Leaves not in biodegradable bags or that do not meet these requirements will not be picked up. If leaves are not in biodegradable bags, residents will be notified and asked to re-bag leaves properly for pick-up the following week. If residents feel they have complied with the requirements but their leaves were not picked up, they should call Republic Services at 812-424-3345 within two days after their regular trash collection day.

Who is not eligible

Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, business and commercial customers, and Utility customers who live outside the City of Evansville are not eligible. The service is for City residents only who pay for trash and recycling service with their monthly water and sewer bill.

Heavy Trash

Heavy trash pickups will not be scheduled during the Fall Leaf Collection Program. Heavy trash pickups will resume on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.