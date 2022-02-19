EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The 8th annual Gumbo Cook Off in Evansville gave people the chance to support local nonprofits and enjoy some good gumbo. There were 18 different organizations selling their food on West Franklin Street.

Officials say due to COVID, tickets were limited to 750 people.

“We just appreciate Franklin Street Association for putting this event on for all of us nonprofits,” says Julie Dietz of Seton Harvest. “Even though it is February, even though it is freezing cold and a little windy, it’s a great day for the community to come out and support all of the nonprofits – so we greatly appreciate it.”

Organizers say over the past 8 years more than $150,000 dollars has been raised.