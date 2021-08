OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) - A summer storm left many streets and businesses in Owensboro flooded. Some residents in Owensboro say they see flash flooding quite often, but being used to it doesn't make them any less concerned for their safety.

John Harris of Owensboro said, "Oh man we got a whole lot. It came down fast. We had to go through the alley and run up here to get our grandbaby off the bus because the bus couldn't come down... We got wet and everything but we got off the bus up there though. It was scary."