Evansville’s P-47 Thunderbolt is now Indiana’s official state aircraft

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Monday officially making Evansville’s P-47 Thunderbolt, now known as ‘Hoosier Spirit Two,’ Indiana’s official state aircraft.

The Hoosier Spirit Two arrived at the Evansville Wartime Museum back in October. At the time, the plane was known as ‘Tarheel Hal.’ It was one of nearly 6,300 P-47’s built at the Republic Aviation Plant in Evansville during World War II.

The aircraft will also be getting a new paint job to better reflect its Indiana history and origins. The repainting is planned for the near future.

The Evansville P-47 Foundation is continuing fundraising efforts to keep the plane at the Evansville Wartime Musuem. Donations can be made at the P-47 Foundation’s website or by contacting a Foundation Board Member at (812) 205-4793.