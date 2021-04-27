Evansville’s skatepark project receives donation, hopes to break ground this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville’s riverfront is already a popular spot for outdoor activities, from Mickey’s Kingdom to Dress Plaza and the Pigeon Creek Greenway, and now a skatepark could be the newest addition to the riverfront.

The Skatepark Project has awarded Evansville’s Sunset Skatepark Project $10,000 to go towards the completion of a free, accessible public concrete skatepark on the riverfront within the Promise Zone.

This project will connect the current Micky’s Kingdom Playground to the new EWSU Pump Station Project – right along the Greenway. This park will be a much-needed upgrade to replace Evansville’s current Lamasco Skatepark that opened in 2001.

Around $13,000 has already been raised for Sunset Skatepark, and they are continuing to raise funds with the hope of breaking ground this year. If you or your business would like to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Heather Vaught at hello@skatesunset.com.