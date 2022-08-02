VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville – Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency (EVC EMA) has announced that no serious injuries have been reported from last night’s storms.

EVC EMA says from the windshield surveys and damage assessments it appears there was a straight line wind event east of Highway 41 near the Boeke Road area, with Wesselman Woods and the Hartke Pool Building receiving serious damage.

EVC EMA says that Evansville and Vanderburgh County First Responders with Central Dispatch have handled thousands of request for assistance due to trees and powerlines being downed from a recorded 68 mile an hour wind gust at the Evansville Airport. The organization says CenterPoint has activated additional units and manpower to help restore power and rebuild damage systems as quickly as possible. As of 1:30 p.m., EVC EMA reports that there are still 368 outages and 15,103 total estimated electric customers without power, which is approximately half of the estimated peak number after the storm.

EVC EMA says it wants to thank all of the contractors, city and county employees, and first responders for helping the community get back to normal. The organization says it will take several days if not weeks to clean up the mess from all the tree damage.