HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Some events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. have been changed due to the weather.
University of Evansville:
- Faith based service moved from NEU Chapel to exclusively on Zoom at 8:30 a.m.
- Rally scheduled for 9:45 and symbolic march for 10 a.m. have been canceled.
University of Southern Indiana:
- MLK memorial luncheon today at 11 a.m. at Carter Hall.
- Guest speaker will be retired Major General Barrye L. Price who will speak about Dr. King’s legacy.
Kentucky Wesleyan College:
- Community wide celebration will be held at the Jack Wells Activity Center as planned at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be Candance Olusola
- March scheduled for 9 a.m. at Owensboro High School has been canceled.