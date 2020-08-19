Eviction filings on the rise in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Evictions in the Tri-State are on the rise after Indiana’s moratorium expired over the weekend.

Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden says there have been nearly 175 eviction filings in the county since Monday.

Hayden says landlords have been waiting for the moratorium to be lifted.

“They kept asking my staff when they would be able to file and some of them would try to file sooner. Some of them could file sooner if there was other issues besides non payment,” Hayden said. “Of course, if they were destroying the property or things like that, the landlords could get with the judge and get them out sooner.”

Hayden says there were rare instances where people were evicted during the moratorium due to issues besides lack of payment.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on August 19, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS