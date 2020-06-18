Eviction moratorium ending soon in Indiana

(WEHT) – Renters in Indiana have until the end of the month before landlords can once again start evictions as Governor Holcomb’s moratorium ends June 30th.

Tenants will be on the hook for all past balances that are due at that time. The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition estimates more than 250 thousand Indiana families will need some kind of assistance this summer.

New data from Indiana 211 shows that despite the eviction pause, housing is the network’s top request for referrals and unmet needs.

That’s ahead of things like utilities, food, and health care.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)

