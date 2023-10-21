VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Sunday marked the main show day at this year’s E’Ville Shindig.

The event brings together locals and visitors from all across the U.S. who enjoy 50s and 60s rockabilly music and classic cars.

Visitors to the Vanderburgh County 4H Center had the chance to check out hundreds of cars and also participate in fundraisers for the Hadi Shriners.

We’re told music and car fans came as far as Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Carolina.

“So it’s kind of a culmination or basically just a last hurrah for people that like cars, or you know, the season ender as we call it,” said founder Bob McCarty.

Part of the proceeds from this year’s show will also be donated to the West Side Nut Club scholarship foundation.