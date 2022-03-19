EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Many people have traveled to Evansville to participate in Evillecon. The anime convention has returned after a two year hiatus due to COVID and is being held at the Old National Events Plaza.

Evillecon offers participants the opportunity to attend Q&A panels with celebrities, shop for unique products, cosplay and play live action role play games. Attendees can also obtain autographs from celebrities, play video games and watch anime.

Celebrities include voice actors Brian Beacock and Lauren Landa.

Evillecon will be active until 2 a.m. tonight with some events for ages 18 and over. The convention continues on March 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 on March 20 and are available at the door. Face masks are required.

Food trucks are on-site for attendees. More information can be found at evillecon.com.