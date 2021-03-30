EVPL Central’s Passport Services resuming operations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Starting Thursday, the Evansville Central Library will once again offer Passport Services. Passport Services can help travelers apply for or renew a passport or passport card, and take passport photos.

Passport Services be open Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will require an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 812-428-8396.

Passport Services have been temporarily relocated to the Small Conference Room on the second floor of EVPL Central to allow for social distancing.

Passports and passport cards are REAL ID-compliant. Starting October 1 this year, anyone 18 and older flying domestically will need REAL ID-compliant identification.

