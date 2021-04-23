EVPL East closing for plumbing work

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library East will be closed for construction next week.

Starting Monday, the branch on Chandler Avenue will be closed for sewer and plumbing construction. Officials with the library expect the work to be done by May 1.

The east branch has served the Bayard Park neighborhood and the Evansville community for more than 100 years. This location and the west side branch were built together with funds from Andrew Carnegie.

People can visit the seven other locations in person or use the digital collection available at evpl.org.

(This story was originally published on April 23, 2021)